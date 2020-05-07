FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Decreased by Cormark

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.76. 178,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,932. Great Canadian Gaming has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

