FY2022 EPS Estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TOELY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,227. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

