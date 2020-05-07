Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Insider Jon T. Holmlund Sells 2,059 Shares

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,059 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares in the company, valued at $36,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $274.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

