GAPS Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00032492 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027586 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 256.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,939.41 or 0.99897815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00069000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.