Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up about 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 281,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,482. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

