Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Gartner also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:IT traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,275. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

