General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.