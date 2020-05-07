General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,469 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 100,487,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

