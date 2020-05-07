General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 7,063,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,489,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in General Motors by 77.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,316,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

