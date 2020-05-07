General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.40

Headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

