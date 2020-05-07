Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,900. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

