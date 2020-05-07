GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.30) per share for the year.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNMK. Cowen increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,646,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.15. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.