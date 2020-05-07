Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

