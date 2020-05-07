Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,742. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $227,810.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $799,888. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4,675.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 217.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,595 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,593,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.