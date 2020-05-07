Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.53. 1,207,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,911 shares of company stock worth $799,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

