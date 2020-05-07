Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Global Payments stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.76. 1,876,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

