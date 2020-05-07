Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.10 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.10 ($7.09) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.04 ($11.68).

ETR LHA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.86 ($9.14). 3,439,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 1-year high of €22.62 ($26.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

