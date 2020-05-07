Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Lowered by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 8.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,715. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.