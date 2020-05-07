GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 4,260,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $500.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 35.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

