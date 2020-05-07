Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.67 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.89-0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $88.10. 595,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

