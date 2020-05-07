Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 7,175,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

