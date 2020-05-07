Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 160,987 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 556.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,987 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 120,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 79,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 644,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,397,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

