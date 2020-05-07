Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average of $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

