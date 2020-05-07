GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,066. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -213.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $1,365,543. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

