GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.54. 1,461,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.52 and a 200 day moving average of $387.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

