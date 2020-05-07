GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 25,154 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VTI traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

