GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,009 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.