GWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,738 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.49. 1,676,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

