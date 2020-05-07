GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 750,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 686,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 3,386,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.