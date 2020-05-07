GWM Advisors LLC Has $16.38 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ecolab by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.12. 1,014,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,201. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

