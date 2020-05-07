GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 357.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,751 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,628,000 after purchasing an additional 302,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,056 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

