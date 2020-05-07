GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 934,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.09.

