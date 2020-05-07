GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 30,390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 17,310,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

