GWM Advisors LLC Sells 146,070 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,070 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346,818 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

