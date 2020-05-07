GWM Advisors LLC Sells 20,769 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,465,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

