GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 434.7% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $9,515,000. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.3% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 52.4% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.79. 2,282,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

