Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 581,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,460. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $82,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 119,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

