Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.82 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.