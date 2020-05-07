Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.62% of Hanesbrands worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after buying an additional 464,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,022,000 after buying an additional 535,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,930,000 after purchasing an additional 534,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 5,572,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,844. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

