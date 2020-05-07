Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 641,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,152. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.