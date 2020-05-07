Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

