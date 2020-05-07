Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,317 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

