HashBX Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $1.05 million and $6.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.90 or 0.03461315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00055519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001601 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010109 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

