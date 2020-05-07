HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 12.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,132. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

