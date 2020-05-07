Head-To-Head Comparison: First Western Financial (MYFW) & The Competition

First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Western Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million $8.01 million 10.77 First Western Financial Competitors $1.51 billion $264.56 million 8.39

First Western Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.91% 7.41% 0.74% First Western Financial Competitors 19.53% 9.67% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Western Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Western Financial Competitors 4212 9422 6439 383 2.15

First Western Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.13%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

First Western Financial competitors beat First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.