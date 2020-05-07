Head-To-Head Survey: TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) versus The Competition

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TFF Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -$11.87 million -0.90 TFF Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.13 billion $267.76 million 0.55

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TFF Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6485 17807 34588 1381 2.51

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.39%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,714.71% -222.70% -31.68%

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

