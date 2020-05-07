Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 93,237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.95. 778,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

