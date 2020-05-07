HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €41.90 ($48.72). 520,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.02 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.27 and its 200-day moving average is €57.25.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.