Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

HP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

