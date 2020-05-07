HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $429,593.96 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $429,593.96 and $1,732.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 256,406,800 coins and its circulating supply is 256,271,650 coins. HempCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

